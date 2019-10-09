LIRR: Regular service resumes on eastbound Port Jefferson line
Westbound trains out of Penn Station on the Long Island Rail Road's Port Jefferson line have resumed making regular stops after earlier delays due to a person being struck by a train near Woodside, the LIRR's website said late Wednesday afternoon.
Commuters can still expect delays east of Jamaica averaging about 10 minutes.
The LIRR did not provide an update on the condition of the person struck by the train.
