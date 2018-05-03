The Long Island Rail Road was reporting scattered westbound delays of 10 to 15 minutes Thursday morning.

The railroad said shortly before 7 a.m. that the disruptions were because Amtrak was late in clearing overnight track work in one of the East River tunnels.

Amtrak confirmed its crews were late in clearing the area.

As of 7:25 a.m., the railroad reported 5- to 10-minute delays; those delays had extended to 10 to 15 minutes by about 7:45 a.m.

Six trains will be canceled at Jamaica, but the railroad said it had dropped plans to divert some westbound trains to Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn.

“We are monitoring the situation and will provide updates as they become available,” the railroad in an electronic alert to its riders.