LIRR: Delays, cancellations due to damaged third rail in East River tunnel

By William Murphy
Long Island Rail Road riders should “anticipate delays, cancellations, diversions” Wednesday morning because of damage to the third rail in one of Amtrak’s East River tunnels.

Some westbound trains bound for Penn Station were canceled and others were diverted to Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn, the LIRR said in a Twitter message.

Some other trains ended their run at Jamaica, where passengers could transfer to another train into Penn, the railroad said.

Shortly after 6 a.m. a spokeswoman for the LIRR said she had no further information beyond what was on the railroad’s Twitter account.

By William Murphy

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

