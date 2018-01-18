TODAY'S PAPER
LIRR: On or close after switch trouble delays 3 branches

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Service on three branches of the Long Island Rail Road was on or close to schedule following a brief period of delays during the Thursday morning commute due to switch trouble east of Mineola.

The delays on the westbound Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma and Oyster Bay branches, were 10 to 15 minutes long, the LIRR had said in a notice to customers at around 7:30 a.m.

Unplanned delays and cancellations, uncomfortable conditions on trains and at stations, and inaccurate service-information updates have marred nearly every rush hour during the first two weeks of the year.

During that time, the LIRR has suspended service on one or more branches at least 17 times — roughly as many suspensions as in November and December combined.

MTA chairman Joe Lhota is promising to take corrective steps to address the spate of service meltdowns that have plagued the commutes of tens of thousands of Long Islanders — including, potentially, a shake-up in LIRR personnel.

Incensed LIRR riders have been sounding off on social media about the delays and Amtrak’s latest infrastructure renewal project at Penn Station.

On Friday, Lhota said he, too, is “not happy” and plans to do something about it.

