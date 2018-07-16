TODAY'S PAPER
LIRR: Westbound trains delayed during the Monday morning rush

By Newsday Staff
The Long Island Rail Road was experiencing westbound delays averaging 10 to 15 minutes through Jamaica during the Monday morning rush, the railroad said in a service alert about 9:15 a.m.

The delays were due to congestion caused by late-finishing work by Amtrak in an East River tunnel and a train with a customer in need of medical assistance, the LIRR said.

Earlier delays averaged 15 to 20 minutes, the railroad said.

