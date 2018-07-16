The Long Island Rail Road was experiencing westbound delays averaging 10 to 15 minutes through Jamaica during the Monday morning rush, the railroad said in a service alert about 9:15 a.m.

The delays were due to congestion caused by late-finishing work by Amtrak in an East River tunnel and a train with a customer in need of medical assistance, the LIRR said.

Earlier delays averaged 15 to 20 minutes, the railroad said.