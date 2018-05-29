LIRR: Westbound delays from Jamaica to Atlantic
The LIRR was experiencing westbound delays between Jamaica station and Atlantic Terminal on Tuesday morning due to signal trouble east of Atlantic, the railroad said.
The Long Island Rail Road in a service advisory shortly before 8 a.m. warned of delays averaging 10 to 15 minutes.
Trains from Ronkonkoma and Far Rockaway due at Atlantic Terminal before 8 a.m. had been canceled, the railroad said.
