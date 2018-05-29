TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Morning
66° Good Morning
Long Island

LIRR: Westbound delays from Jamaica to Atlantic

By Newsday Staff
Print

The LIRR was experiencing westbound delays between Jamaica station and Atlantic Terminal on Tuesday morning due to signal trouble east of Atlantic, the railroad said.

The Long Island Rail Road in a service advisory shortly before 8 a.m. warned of delays averaging 10 to 15 minutes.

Trains from Ronkonkoma and Far Rockaway due at Atlantic Terminal before 8 a.m. had been canceled, the railroad said.

By Newsday Staff

Latest Long Island News

The scene on Cumberland Street in Mastic after Police: Pedestrian struck, injured in Mastic
A baby penguin has hatched at the Long New baby penguin hatches on LI
The scene on Ronkonkoma Avenue where police said Pedestrians struck, seriously injured, cops say
Linda and Edward Mangano walk to federal court Deliberations resume today in Mangano trial
A sample of a REAL ID-compliant New York New license requirements drive demand at DMV
Cloudy skies are expected but should clear up Forecast: Light winds, high in low 80s today