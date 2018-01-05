LIRR: Systemwide morning delays after snowstorm
Railroad crews worked overnight to free rails of snow and ice in hopes of providing normal morning rush service on bitter, cold day.
On a frigid Friday morning, the Long Island Rail Road said it was experiencing systemwide delays averaging 20 to 30 minutes because of “winter weather conditions.”
By about 7:30 a.m., the LIRR also said that Babylon Branch was experiencing up to one-hour delays in both directions because of the weather. On the Ronkonkoma Branch, buses were replacing trains east of Ronkonkoma in both directions,...
To Continue...
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
There's more to the story!
Start your FREE 4-week trial to continue reading. No credit card required.GET STARTED