There were delays for about 90 minutes early Tuesday on all but one branch of the Long Island Rail Road.

The trouble was first reported by the railroad as an Amtrak switch problem at Penn Station about 4:30 a.m., but Amtrak said it was not their switch problem.

Most of the problems appeared to have been cleared up by 6 a.m., according to the LIRR website.

“LIRR customers can anticipate delays, cancellations and diversions this morning due to Amtrak switch trouble at Penn Station,” the railroad had said in an advisory on its website.

A Twitter message containing the same information was posted about 4:30 a.m.

Amtrak released a statement just before 6 a.m. saying, “we have no reports of switch issues in or around Penn Station.”

An LIRR spokesman, asked for comment on the Amtrak statement, said the switch problem was in Penn Station, which is an Amtrak facility.

The railroad’s website had originally reported delays on all branches except Port Washington.

Shortly before 6 a.m., the railroad said in Twitter posts that it was diverting some Penn-bound trains to Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn. Riders on those trains can switch in Queens or Brooklyn to a subway to Manhattan.

NYC Transit was cross-honoring tickets for the E train at Jamaica, Kew Gardens and Forest Hills; at Atlantic Terminal and 34th Street for the 2 and 3 trains; and on the 7 train at Woodside.

By 6 a.m. delays were being reported on four branches: Hempstead, West Hempstead, Far Rockaway and Babylon.

The delays came as the LIRR’s new president, Phillip Eng, was scheduled to begin a two-day tour during the Tuesday morning commute at hubs on Long Island and in New York City to hear concerns from riders.

Eng, 56, a Smithtown resident and lifelong Long Islander, was appointed last week and took over Monday from Patrick Nowakowski, who stepped down after four years.