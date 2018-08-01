An eastbound LIRR train carrying 400 to 500 passengers derailed Wednesday, suspending service on the railroad's Port Washington branch in both directions, officials said.

The train derailed after an axle came off the tracks at 12:45 p.m. at Harold Interlocking railroad junction west of Woodside, Queens, LIRR spokesman Aaron Donovan said.

All the passengers were taken from the train and transferred to another train at the Woodside station by 1:30 p.m., Donovan said. There were no reported injuries.

It is unclear if service will be restored by the evening rush hour, Donovan said.

The MTA Police Department and LIRR personnel are at the scene.

The MTA is cross-honoring LIRR tickets on the 7 subway at Flushing-Main St. and Woodside.