Long Island Rail Road commuters are bracing for a series of canceled trains Monday morning after a train with only employees onboard derailed in Manhattan over the weekend.

Eight westbound trains will be canceled or end at Jamaica during Monday’s morning rush hour, according to the agency. There were no delays on the railroad as of around 6 a.m., the LIRR said.

The cancellations will impact the Babylon, Port Washington, Ronkonkoma, Far Rockaway and Oyster Bay branches, the agency said Sunday.

Canceled are: the 6:57 a.m. train from Freeport, due at Penn Station at 7:40 a.m.; the 6:58 a.m. train from Hempstead due at Penn at 7:52 a.m.; the 7:29 a.m. train from Freeport due at Penn at 8:11 a.m.; the 6:17 a.m. train from Port Washington due at Penn at 7:03 a.m.; the 8:26 a.m. train from Great Neck due at Penn at 8:59 a.m.; the 8:10 a.m. train from Far Rockaway due at Penn at 9:05 a.m.

Two trains that typically arrive at Penn Station respectively at 8:06 a.m. and 8:14 a.m. will terminate at Jamaica — the 6:54 a.m. train from Central Islip and the 7:26 a.m. train from East Williston. Riders can change onto other trains heading into Manhattan, the LIRR said.

As for eastbound trains, the 5:26 a.m. train from Penn Station due Hempstead at 6:17 a.m. will instead originate at Jamaica, according to the LIRR.

Saturday’s derailment occurred as the train was moving through the West Side Yard around 5 p.m., the LIRR said in a statement. Two cars in the middle of the train went off the rails and caused damage to the tracks.

An employee on the train reported back pain, the agency said.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation, and LIRR employees were on the scene Sunday to make repairs, the agency said.

Train service was not affected Saturday and Sunday, the LIRR said.

LIRR customers can check the agency’s websites for updates and alerts, the agency said.

With Craig Schneider