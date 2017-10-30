This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Huntington Station LIRR elevator replaced, back in service

The elevator in the south parking garage at

By Deborah S. Morris  deborah.morris@newsday.com @dsvmorris
The Huntington Long Island Rail Road station’s south parking garage elevator is back in service.

It was taken out of service in July and was expected to be out of operation for four months. Replacing the elevator was undertaken by the town to increase reliability, safety and comfort for commuters, officials have said.

The new elevator was returned to service in time for the morning rush hour Monday, ahead of the construction schedule.

The budgeted cost was $421,000, town officials said with about 55 percent funded by the town, with the remainder from the federal government and the state.

Parking areas at the Huntington Station are owned and managed by the town.

Deborah Morris is a native Long Islander andcovers the town of Huntington.

