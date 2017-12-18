The LIRR is operating on or close to schedule into Penn Station following repairs to a broken rail in one of Amtrak’s East River tunnels that caused some delays, cancellations and diversions during the Monday morning commute.

Shortly after 8 a.m. an alert said the LIRR was experiencing westbound delays up to 10 minutes into Penn Station after the broken rail.

At about 9:15 a.m. LIRR spokesman Chris McKniff said the work had been completed.

“The repairs have been done and the trains are moving on or close to schedule,” McKniff said.

