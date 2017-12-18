TODAY'S PAPER
LIRR: On or close after broken rail causes delays, cancellations

The Long Island Rail Road issued a morning rush service advisory because of a broken rail in one of the East River tunnels.

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
The LIRR is operating on or close to schedule into Penn Station following repairs to a broken rail in one of Amtrak’s East River tunnels that caused some delays, cancellations and diversions during the Monday morning commute.

Shortly after 8 a.m. an alert said the LIRR was experiencing westbound delays up to 10 minutes into Penn Station after the broken rail.

At about 9:15 a.m. LIRR spokesman Chris McKniff said the work had been completed.

“The repairs have been done and the trains are moving on or close to schedule,” McKniff said.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

