Lawmakers: LIRR should not hike fares until service improves
Group proposes "commuter fund" instead that railroad could draw from if it meets specific performance goals.
Republican elected officials are calling on the MTA to hold off on a planned fare increase next year for the LIRR until railroad service improves.
At a news conference at the Long Island Rail Road’s Bethpage station, a group of GOP state lawmakers called for a stop to the planned 4 percent increase next year and proposed instead the creation of a "commuter fund" that the railroad could draw upon — but only if it achieved specific performance goals.
The proposal comes as commuters have endured a litany of delays, cancellations and other challenges that have contributed to the LIRR being on pace to having its worst annual on-time performance in 19 years.
Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority recently confirmed plans to increase fares and tolls by 4 percent early next year.
"In no other business would you continue to have to pay more as quality and service declines," said Sen. Elaine Phillips (R-Flower Hill), who authored the Senate version of the proposed bill.
The MTA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
