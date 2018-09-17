Republican elected officials are calling on the MTA to hold off on a planned fare increase next year for the LIRR until railroad service improves.

At a news conference at the Long Island Rail Road’s Bethpage station, a group of GOP state lawmakers called for a stop to the planned 4 percent increase next year and proposed instead the creation of a "commuter fund" that the railroad could draw upon — but only if it achieved specific performance goals.

The proposal comes as commuters have endured a litany of delays, cancellations and other challenges that have contributed to the LIRR being on pace to having its worst annual on-time performance in 19 years.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority recently confirmed plans to increase fares and tolls by 4 percent early next year.

"In no other business would you continue to have to pay more as quality and service declines," said Sen. Elaine Phillips (R-Flower Hill), who authored the Senate version of the proposed bill.

The MTA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

