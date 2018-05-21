The Long Island Rail Road’s new president on Monday announced an ambitious plan to improve service — with accelerated timelines to replace failing track switches, cleaning of train cars during their runs, and a systemwide pass for monthly commuters and up to four guests to use on summer Saturdays.

LIRR president Phillip Eng said the plan is more than just a re-imagining of the LIRR Performance Improvement Plan released by former railroad president Patrick Nowakowski in March: The new “LIRR Forward” initiative represents an entirely new philosophy on how to run the largest commuter railroad in the United States.

Eng said that since his arrival in April he has been working with his staff to infuse the Performance Improvement Plan “with some new ideas, new energy and urgency.”

Among the changes announced by Eng is a plan to replace the 10 more problematic track switches — which have accounted for 40 percent of recent switch problems — within the next six months, years ahead of schedule. The LIRR will similarly upgrade 370 track circuits that have caused 36 percent of track circuit failures.

Eng said the railroad will also be “pulling in timelines” on efforts to protect its system ahead of hurricane season and winter storms, including by clearing 180 miles of overgrown vegetation near tracks, installing 14 additional third rail heaters, and putting in 60 switch snow covers two years ahead of schedule.

The railroad also is working with utility providers to replace 80 aging poles along the LIRR’s right of way.

Eng said the railroad also will take an aggressive approach to cleaning stations and trains, including by positioning cleaning crews at six key stations to board and clean trains in the middle of their runs, rather than only doing so before or after a run.

New communications improvements will include having all stations fitted with arrival countdown clocks by next week, and installing GPS devices on most trains that will provide updates on their location every 10 seconds.

“This is just the beginning of a new way of doing business,” Eng said. “It’s a new Long Island Rail Road.”

The LIRR did not disclose the cost of the new initiatives, nor how they would be funded, but Eng said the railroad will ultimately realize savings by not waiting years to make some of the fixes as part of its next capital program, which is still at least two years away.

He noted that one particularly problematic switch that wasn’t in line to be replaced for years recently failed twice on the same day — each time necessitating costly, temporary repairs.

Eng suggested the new approach will entail more extensive track outages to carry out the work.

He also said that as a sign of goodwill toward customers — who last year endured the worst on-time performance in 18 years — the LIRR is also launching a new fare discount program that will allow monthly ticket holders to travel to 118 different locations in the railroad system during 11 Saturdays in the summer with their guests paying only $1 each.

‎The changes were praised by some MTA Board members from Long Island, and by state Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach), who called Eng’s proactive approach to addressing lingering LIRR problems “refreshing and right on point.”

“Now the key is installing that sense of urgency into the entire agency and providing more spaces for riders to share their concerns and thoughts,” Kaminsky said.