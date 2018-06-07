A major mobile navigation system provider has joined the Long Island Rail Road’s effort to help prevent drivers from accidentally turning onto the train tracks at grade crossings throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties.

GPS provider Waze on Thursday rolled out a new feature on its mobile app that warns users when they approach an LIRR grade crossing.

An audio and visual message alerts drivers: “Railroad crossing: Do not turn on to tracks.”

The feature is functional at 10 LIRR grade crossings, including in Bay Shore, Deer Park, Farmingdale, Hampton Bays, Hewlett, Holbrook, Oyster Bay, Sayville and Wyandanch. Partnering with the LIRR, Waze plans to eventually integrate the warnings into all of the railroad’s 296 grade crossings.

“As a community-based app, our navigation technology and features are constantly evolving and we are enthusiastic about our work with the LIRR to implement a new tool that will help promote driver safety near Long Island Rail Road crossings,” said Thais Blumenthal, head of Waze’s Global Connected Citizens program.

The LIRR has recorded 21 incidents of cars turning onto train tracks at grade crossings so far this year. There were 29 incidents during all of 2017.

Speaking at a media event in Southampton on Thursday morning, LIRR president Phillip Eng said he was “excited” about the partnership with Waze, which builds on other recent efforts by the railroad to prevent motorists from accidentally turning onto tracks.

Those efforts include install 4-foot-high reflective “delineators” at crossings and continuing painted road stripes across the tracks.

The upgrades have already been made at 65 LIRR crossings, and are scheduled to be in place at all crossings by the end of 2018, Eng said.

“It’s a way, as a car is approaching a crossing, to show that the road continues across the tracks and that they shouldn’t be turning onto the tracks,” said Eng, who noted that the improvements help ensure the safety of motorists, LIRR passengers and railroad employees.