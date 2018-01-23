LIRR service is temporarily suspended on the Hempstead Branch Tuesday morning due to a third rail problem, the railroad said.

“Crews are en route” to fix the third rail near Country Life Press, “and customers are advised to seek alternate branches, including Port Jefferson and West Hempstead,” the LIRR said in a tweet shortly before 6 a.m.

The suspension comes a day after LIRR president Patrick Nowakowski came under fire for his administration’s handling of several major service disruptions over the last two months, acknowledging that during the period the commuter railroad had provided “terrible” service.

The rebukes, including from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s handpicked MTA Board member, came as Nowakowski detailed a series of factors—severe weather, out-of-service repair equipment and neglected infrastructure. Those contributed to what many commuters have called one of the most prolonged stretches of poor service in recent history.

“December and January—they have been terrible,” Nowakowski said at the Manhattan meeting of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s LIRR Committee.

