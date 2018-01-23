TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 52° Good Morning
Overcast 52° Good Morning
Long Island

LIRR: Service suspension on Hempstead Branch due to third rail problem

The latest disruption comes a day after the railroad’s president acknowledged the LIRR had provided “terrible” service over last two months.

By Newsday Staff
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

LIRR service is temporarily suspended on the Hempstead Branch Tuesday morning due to a third rail problem, the railroad said.

“Crews are en route” to fix the third rail near Country Life Press, “and customers are advised to seek alternate branches, including Port Jefferson and West Hempstead,” the LIRR said in a tweet shortly before 6 a.m.

The suspension comes a day after LIRR president Patrick Nowakowski came under fire for his administration’s handling of several major service disruptions over the last two months, acknowledging that during the period the commuter railroad had provided “terrible” service.

The rebukes, including from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s handpicked MTA Board member, came as Nowakowski detailed a series of factors—severe weather, out-of-service repair equipment and neglected infrastructure. Those contributed to what many commuters have called one of the most prolonged stretches of poor service in recent history.

“December and January—they have been terrible,” Nowakowski said at the Manhattan meeting of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s LIRR Committee.

By Newsday Staff
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Police are looking for the driver of a Cops: Reward in hit-run that injured pedestrian
Oyster Bay Town Hall, in Oyster Bay on Town board pays $1.2M for new hires, raises
Cecil Bakalor presents a proposal to redevelop Hicksville's Proposals focus on creating a new downtown
Oyster Bay has been ordered to pay the Town ordered to pay $178,000 in back rent
This Amagansett home features four bedrooms and includes LI’s ‘Ugly baby’ Seinfeld house sells $5.725 million
The Hempstead Town Hall is shown on Nov. Town to vote on raises for 18 council staff
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE