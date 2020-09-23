The LIRR was suspended between Hickville and Ronkonkoma Wednesday afternoon after a fatality on the tracks, the rail road said.

At about 2:30 p.m., a male was struck and killed on the LIRR tracks near Bethpage, an LIRR spokesman said, and service is suspended on the Ronkonkoma Branch while police investigate.

"Train service is suspended between Hicksville and Ronkonkoma due to a trespasser on the tracks being struck by a train," the Long Island Rail Road said on its website.

"We suggest you use alternate branches, such as the Port Jefferson Branch or the Babylon Branch, if possible," the rail road said. "We are in the process of securing buses. We will keep you updated."

Check back for updates on this developing story.