Long Island

LIRR service suspension due to fatality on tracks

By Alfonso A. Castillo alfonso.castillo@newsday.com @alfonsoreports
The LIRR was suspended between Hickville and Ronkonkoma Wednesday afternoon after a fatality on the tracks, the rail road said.

At about 2:30 p.m., a male was struck and killed on the LIRR tracks near Bethpage, an LIRR spokesman said, and service is suspended on the Ronkonkoma Branch while police investigate.

"Train service is suspended between Hicksville and Ronkonkoma due to a trespasser on the tracks being struck by a train," the Long Island Rail Road said on its website.

"We suggest you use alternate branches, such as the Port Jefferson Branch or the Babylon Branch, if possible," the rail road said. "We are in the process of securing buses. We will keep you updated."

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Alfonso Castillo has been reporting for Newsday since 1999 and covering the transportation beat since 2008. He grew up in the Bronx and Queens and now lives in Valley Stream with his wife and two sons.

