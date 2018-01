The Long Island Rail Road said it will be operating on a modified holiday schedule Monday, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

There will be a total of 32 extra trains on the Babylon, Montauk, Port Jefferson, Port Washington and Ronkonkoma branches, the railroad said.

Off-peak fares will apply all day, the railroad said.

Timetables are available by going to the agency’s website at mta.info and clicking on the schedules link.

