Long Island

LIRR: Broken rail limits service to Atlantic Terminal, Jamaica

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com
The Long Island Rail Road reported limited service Tuesday between Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn and Jamaica in Queens because of a broken rail near East New York.

Hempstead Branch trains continued to run to and from Brooklyn, and Far Rockaway branch trains ended at Jamaica, the railroad said in an advisory about 10:30 a.m.

NYC Transit was cross-honoring LIRR tickets on the E train at Jamaica and on the 2 and 3 subway lines serving Atlantic Terminal, the LIRR said.

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

