TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Morning
SEARCH
58° Good Morning
Long Island

Long Beach branch suspended after train hits person in Oceanside, LIRR says

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

The Long Island Rail Road has suspended all service on the Long Beach Branch between Long Beach and Valley Stream Thursday morning after the railroad said a person was struck by a train in Oceanside.

The railroad said the train strike involved a westbound train from Long Beach and occurred just east of the Oceanside station at 8:09 a.m.

An LIRR spokeswoman could not immediately provide information on the person struck, but said MTA police were on scene.

The railroad said 35 passengers were aboard the train and said shuttle buses would be provided to transport them west from Oceanside.

It was not immediately clear how long service would remain suspended, but the railroad was asking all customers to use alternate branches.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Justin DeRosalia, 12 of Selden, playing the alto See how this LI boy can play a saxophone while wearing a mask
The New York State Police are investigating two Cops: Two killed in separate crashes on Meadowbrook
Shannon Alptekin, a senior at Smithtown High School Way to Go! Smithtown West student launches nonprofit
97 year old, World War II veteran Joseph Former VFW post gains new life as home for military artifacts
Dr. Bruce Polsky at NYU Winthrop Hospital talks Doctors' advice: Stay home and eat a turkey sandwich
The Paul D. Schreiber High School varsity softball Port Washington parents waiting to be repaid for canceled trip
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search