The Long Island Rail Road has suspended all service on the Long Beach Branch between Long Beach and Valley Stream Thursday morning after the railroad said a person was struck by a train in Oceanside.

The railroad said the train strike involved a westbound train from Long Beach and occurred just east of the Oceanside station at 8:09 a.m.

An LIRR spokeswoman could not immediately provide information on the person struck, but said MTA police were on scene.

The railroad said 35 passengers were aboard the train and said shuttle buses would be provided to transport them west from Oceanside.

It was not immediately clear how long service would remain suspended, but the railroad was asking all customers to use alternate branches.