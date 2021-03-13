An ironworker is in critical condition after getting electrocuted when a crane being used to erect a pedestrian bridge hit a high voltage line at the Long Island Rail Road station in Mineola on Saturday morning, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said.

"The contact with the high voltage line created an arc to the bridge that seriously injured a female ironworker who was on the structure at the time," Janno Lieber, MTA construction and development president, said by email. The MTA is the umbrella agency for the LIRR.

"She was immediately rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition. Our thoughts and prayers are with her, her family and our crews and we will continue to do everything we can to support them," Lieber said.

The ironworkers, who all are contractors, were working on the Third Track project, which aims to speed service from Floral Park to Hicksville.

"We have launched a full investigation into this incident and are reviewing all safety protocols and procedures on site," Lieber said. "All work on the project has stopped pending the investigation. We will continue to provide more information as it becomes available."

Service was not disrupted.