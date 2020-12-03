5 LIRR, MTA officials charged in overtime fraud scheme, federal prosecutors say

Five MTA employees, including four current and former Long Island Rail Road employees, have been charged in an alleged overtime fraud scheme federal prosecutors said netted the men more than $1 million in pay for time they didn’t actually work.

The overtime pay resulted in "significant increases" in their salaries and earned the defendants the distinction of being among the highest-paid employees of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, prosecutors said.

The suspects were identified as Thomas Caputo, Joseph Ruzzo, John Nugent and Joseph Balestra. A fifth defendant, Michael Gundersen, a longtime MTA employee, was also charged with fraud for falsely claiming to have worked overtime, as well as some regular working hours, prosecutors said.

Acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss, in a statement announcing the arrests, said the defendants claimed to have worked "almost physically impossible amounts of overtime."

"These defendants, senior LIRR and New York City Transit employees, allegedly made themselves some of the highest-paid employees at the entire MTA by claiming extraordinary, almost physically impossible, amounts of overtime," Strauss said. "As alleged, those almost impossible claims were fueled by brazen, repeated fraud, including falsely claiming to be working overtime hours while the defendants were at their homes or, in some instances, bowling. All New Yorkers ultimately bear the burden of fraud targeting our mass transit systems, and we will continue to work tirelessly to expose and prosecute those who engage in it. Our investigation remains ongoing."

Prosecutors said the defendants submitted time cards falsely claiming to have worked hundreds of hours of overtime, but they did not actually work the hours, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

In 2018, Caputo was the highest-paid MTA employee, prosecutor said.

According to prosecutors, the defendants "frequently volunteered" for overtime when they were actually at home. In some instances, for example, Caputo was at a bowling alley and Gunderson was on a family vacation during their purported overtime shifts, according to prosecutors.

"The alleged conduct by these MTA employees is an egregious betrayal of public trust," said Tim Minton, MTA communications director said in a prepared statement. "The MTA has implemented a number of aggressive overtime controls that substantially increase oversight and accountability -- already resulting in a reduction of $105 million in overtime in 2019 alone and the implementation of a five-year plan to cut overtime costs by nearly $1 billion. We will continue to root out waste, fraud and abuse wherever it occurs and will continue cooperating fully with this critically important investigation."

Anthony Simon, general chairman of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers, the LIRR’s largest union, said te workers are presumed innocent.

"These accusations of overtime abuse and the pending investigations are approaching two years old. If a few workers have been pulled out of this investigation they have every right to the process to defend those accusations. They have worked tirelessly throughout these difficult times ."

Multiple investigations into overtime at the MTA grew out of a payroll report published last year by the Empire Center for Public Policy, a think tank group, that revealed alarming overtime rates among the agency’s top earners — particularly at the LIRR.

Caputo, the MTA’s highest-paid employee in 2018, made more than $344,000 in overtime, on top of his $117,499 annual salary. He has retired.

In addition to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the MTA Inspector General, the Queens District Attorney and an independent consultant hired by the MTA all began probing potential overtime fraud at the agency.

Responding to recommendations made by Inspector General Carolyn Pokorny and by its hired consultant, the MTA adopted several new protocols aimed at curbing wage abuse, including closer management oversight and the use of biometric time clocks to verify employee time and attendance.

In a follow up report this year, the Empire Center found that overtime at the MTA fell by about $100 million in 2019. It’s gone down another $25 million this year, according to the MTA.

But as recently as October, Pokorny’s office found that many of the management shortfalls that contributed to excessive overtime among some workers "remain largely unchanged," including record-keeping that relies heavily on "the honor system."