LIRR: 37 trains added for New Year’s holiday weekend

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Going local for the holidays?

Well, if your plans involve travel between Manhattan and Long Island, you are in luck: The Long Island Rail Road says an additional 37 trains will go to and from Penn Station between Friday and Monday.

The railroad said there will be 13 extra early afternoon trains departing Penn on Friday, an extra 10 headed to Penn on Sunday, New Year’s Eve, and an extra 14 from Penn after midnight on Monday.

That should help travelers get a head start on the New Year’s holiday weekend.

For more information about holiday service go to mta.info/lirr or call the Customer Service Center at 511 or 718-217-5477.

