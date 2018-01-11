TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 37° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 37° Good Morning
Long Island

LIRR: Vans replace trains this weekend on Oyster Bay Branch

The railroad will be installing positive train control, which automatically stops a train when there is danger, such as excessive speed.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Vans will replace a handful of late-night trains this weekend on a stretch of the Oyster Bay Branch of the Long Island Rail Road to allow for installation of safety equipment.

The railroad said it will be installing positive train control signals between Locust Valley and Oyster Bay.

Positive train control is meant to automatically stop a train when there is a danger, such as excessive speed.

The 11:45 p.m. train from Jamaica will terminate at Locust Valley on Friday.

The 1:46 a.m. and 11:47 p.m. trains from Jamaica will terminate at Locust Valley on Saturday.

The 1:46 a.m. train from Jamaica will terminate in Locust Valley Sunday.

Riders will transfer to vans at Locust Valley for service to Oyster Bay and should plan for 14 minutes of additional travel time, the railroad said.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

It will be partly sunny Thursday, Jan. 11, Forecast: Morning fog, then partly sunny skies
Robert Chambers, 64, of East Northport, a member Hunting group sues town over weapons law
Kworks in Farmingdale offers parents work spaces and LI office space lets kids play while parents work
President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting Janison: National politics and Florida drilling
President Donald Trump answers questions during a news 1600: Will Trump have answers for Mueller’s questions?
Next year's U.S. Open golf tournament at Shinnecock Town eases rental restrictions for U.S. Open
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE