The Long Island Rail Road said it is investigating an incident in which a foul-mouthed male passenger was seen on video screaming “offensive” insults at a female passenger.

The seated man, his face contorted, is seen shouting over his shoulder at a woman passenger he called, “a loudmouth.” The woman is not shown on the video.

The rant took place about 10 p.m. April 19 on a train from Jamaica to Valley Stream.

“This language is offensive, completely inappropriate, and has no place in our society, let alone on the Long Island Rail Road. We are actively investigating this report,” the LIRR said in a statement.