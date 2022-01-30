TODAY'S PAPER
Person struck, killed by LIRR train in Baldwin, railroad says

Emergency personnel work to recover a person fatally

Emergency personnel work to recover a person fatally struck by an LIRR train arriving at Baldwin Sunday. Credit: Jeff Bachner

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

A person was struck and killed by an LIRR train Sunday evening in Baldwin, MTA officials said.

Officials said the train hit the person about 5:30 p.m. in Baldwin near Grand Avenue and Sunrise Highway.

The person was not identified and MTA police were investigating why the person was on the tracks.

The LIRR temporarily suspended the Babylon Branch in both directions during the investigation.

Trains were bypassing the Baldwin Station on a limited basis while police and emergency crews remained at the scene.

Trains to and from Penn Station were delayed more than an hour as of 7:30 p.m.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

