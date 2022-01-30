A person was struck and killed by an LIRR train Sunday evening in Baldwin, MTA officials said.

Officials said the train hit the person about 5:30 p.m. in Baldwin near Grand Avenue and Sunrise Highway.

The person was not identified and MTA police were investigating why the person was on the tracks.

The LIRR temporarily suspended the Babylon Branch in both directions during the investigation.

Trains were bypassing the Baldwin Station on a limited basis while police and emergency crews remained at the scene.

Trains to and from Penn Station were delayed more than an hour as of 7:30 p.m.