Newsday’s transportation reporter Alfonso Castillo has been covering the LIRR for more than 10 years. He’ll be hosting a Q&A/Ask Me Anything on Reddit, from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Castillo will answer your questions about the fare hike the MTA board approved on Wednesday that will raise weekly and monthly tickets starting on April 21. He’ll also take questions about the fatal crash Tuesday night, when two trains struck a vehicle near the Westbury train station, killing three people.