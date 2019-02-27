TODAY'S PAPER
24° Good Evening
SEARCH
24° Good Evening
Long Island

The value of the LIRR: Newsday's LIRR reporter answers your questions

Newsday reporter Alfonso Castillo is hosting a Q&A on Reddit Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m., taking questions about the LIRR.

The 6:08 p.m. LIRR train to Huntington from

The 6:08 p.m. LIRR train to Huntington from Penn Station on Jan. 22. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

By Newsday Staff
Print

Newsday’s transportation reporter Alfonso Castillo has been covering the LIRR for more than 10 years. He’ll be hosting a Q&A/Ask Me Anything on Reddit, from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Castillo will answer your questions about the fare hike the MTA board approved on Wednesday that will raise weekly and monthly tickets starting on April 21. He’ll also take questions about the fatal crash Tuesday night, when two trains struck a vehicle near the Westbury train station, killing three people.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen. In Nassau, view on appointees depends on party loyalty
A customer purchases a Long Island Rail Road MTA to raise weekly, monthly LIRR fares
Broken concrete and twisted metal remain in the Cops: Witness says car in wreck was fleeing other crash
Frank J. Nastro Sr., one of the first FDNY firefighter at Happy Land dies
Lee Mandel, left, CEO of IntraLogic Solutions, and New system keeps town properties under watch
Another concern was that rivers who travel to LI Senate Dems oppose congestion pricing plan 