Long Island

LIRR service restored between Rockville Centre and Valley Stream after person hit by train, LIRR says

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Long Island Rail Road service has been restored between Rockville Centre and Valley Stream, after a previous suspension because a person was struck by a train Saturday morning, the rail road said.

Trains were suspended in both directions for about 10 minutes, according to the MTA.

"Customers can expect residual delays of approximately 15 to 20 minutes," the rail road said in a tweet.

The person was struck on the tracks at Rockville Centre at 7:45 a.m., MTA officials said. Officials said the person survived and was taken to the hospital "responsive and alert" to be treated for injuries.

MTA police were investigating the crash.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

