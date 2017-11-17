Buses will replace trains this weekend between Ronkonkoma and Hicksville to allow for switch installation, the Long Island Rail Road said.

Bus service will begin at 12:48 a.m. on Saturday and continue through 12:46 a.m. Monday. The railroad said service on the Ronkonkoma Branch will be affected as follows:

Westbound, riders at Ronkonkoma through Pinelawn will board buses to Hicksville up to 44 minutes earlier than normal train times, then transfer to westbound trains.

The 10:05 a.m., 11:05 a.m. and 12:05 p.m. trains from Ronkonkoma are canceled.

Riders from Farmingdale and Bethpage will board westbound trains at their home stations.

Greenport riders will board buses at Ronkonkoma for service to Hicksville, where train service will resume, or board local buses for stops from Central Islip to Bethpage.

Eastbound, riders to stations between Pinelawn and Ronkonkoma will transfer to buses at Hicksville. They should plan for 44 minutes of added travel time.

The 4:39 p.m., 5:39 p.m. and 6:39 p.m. weekend trains from Penn Station are canceled.

Riders to Bethpage and Farmingdale should stay on the train to their stations.

Greenport riders will board the 8:12 a.m. or 1:12 p.m. trains from Penn Station to Hicksville, one hour earlier than normal. They then connect with buses to Ronkonkoma, where train service will resume.

Find a full schedule here.