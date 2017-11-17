TODAY'S PAPER
LIRR: Ronkonkoma Branch service changes this weekend

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com
Buses will replace trains this weekend between Ronkonkoma and Hicksville to allow for switch installation, the Long Island Rail Road said.

Bus service will begin at 12:48 a.m. on Saturday and continue through 12:46 a.m. Monday. The railroad said service on the Ronkonkoma Branch will be affected as follows:

  • Westbound, riders at Ronkonkoma through Pinelawn will board buses to Hicksville up to 44 minutes earlier than normal train times, then transfer to westbound trains.
  • The 10:05 a.m., 11:05 a.m. and 12:05 p.m. trains from Ronkonkoma are canceled.
  • Riders from Farmingdale and Bethpage will board westbound trains at their home stations.
  • Greenport riders will board buses at Ronkonkoma for service to Hicksville, where train service will resume, or board local buses for stops from Central Islip to Bethpage.
  • Eastbound, riders to stations between Pinelawn and Ronkonkoma will transfer to buses at Hicksville. They should plan for 44 minutes of added travel time.
  • The 4:39 p.m., 5:39 p.m. and 6:39 p.m. weekend trains from Penn Station are canceled.
  • Riders to Bethpage and Farmingdale should stay on the train to their stations.
  • Greenport riders will board the 8:12 a.m. or 1:12 p.m. trains from Penn Station to Hicksville, one hour earlier than normal. They then connect with buses to Ronkonkoma, where train service will resume.

Find a full schedule here.

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

