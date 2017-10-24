Service on the Ronkonkoma Branch of the Long Island Rail Road was suspended Tuesday morning east of Hicksville after a train hit a car on the tracks near Bethpage, the railroad said.
The 6:57 a.m. train from Farmingdale struck the vehicle east of the Bethpage station, a railroad spokesman said.
There were no reported injuries, the spokesman said.
The crash was reported on the agency’s website at 7:06 a.m. and service was suspended east of Hicksville, the website said. The Ronkonkoma Branch carries about 10 percent of the railroad’s daily riders.
Images from the scene showed the side of a four-door Honda Accord crushed by the impact.
Separately, the railroad reported a delay on the 6:13 a.m. train from Massapequa Park to Penn Station because of debris on the tracks. The LIRR website did not specify the location of the debris.
Comments
