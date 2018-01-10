Service was restored Wednesday morning on the Ronkonkoma Branch of the Long Island Rail Road after a train clipped a truck on the tracks near Wyandanch.

There were also delays for LIRR riders into Brooklyn after power was shut down to one track at Atlantic Terminal because of a small debris fire, a railroad spokesman said.

There were residual delays on all branches as of 9 a.m. as a result of the two incidents, a railroad spokesman said.

The suspension between Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma was revealed in an email alert about 8:30 a.m., and the Atlantic Terminal disruption was reported a few minutes later on the railroad website.

The Atlantic Terminal disruption comes on the third day of LIRR schedule changes that reroutes some rush hour trains to that terminal and away from Penn Station, where Amtrak just began a second phase of track repairs there.

At Wyandanch, the driver of the truck was issued a summons, and there were no injuries, the railroad said.

Service was halted for about 45 minutes as MTA police removed the truck and its trailer and workers inspected the scene, the railroad said.