LIRR: Temporary timetable changes coming in January

The temporary schedule changes are to last about

The temporary schedule changes are to last about two months, from Jan. 6 to March 8.

Starting Jan. 6, the Long Island Rail Road will have new timetables going into effect into March that will affect branches in Babylon, Far Rockaway, Hempstead, West Hempstead, Long Beach, Port Jefferson, Port Washington and Ronkonkoma.

The changes are being made because of Amtrak’s ongoing work on infrastructure improvements at Penn Station and will affect at least seven morning rush trains and six evening rush trains, Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials announced Friday.

The rush hour changes are expected to mirror similar adjustments the MTA put in place in January of both this year and last.

There will be other temporary schedule changes as well. Among them: During off-peak hours, work that the LIRR is doing to overhaul the Lynbrook station, and to add a third track to the Main Line between Floral Park and Hicksville, will result in schedule adjustments on Main Line and South Shore branches. 

“We’ve worked hard to provide the best possible options for the least amount of disruption while this critical work continues,” said LIRR president Phillip Eng in a statement.

Service is expected to return to normal after March 8, officials said.

For details on the changes, go to the MTA’s website at mta.info/mta/lirr.

