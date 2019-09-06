The Long Island Rail Road suspended trips on the Far Rockaway Branch between that community and Valley Stream after a trespasser was struck and killed by a train near Hewlett on Friday morning, a railroad spokesman said.

No other information was immediately available on the person who was hit.

As a result of the incident, trains will start and end in Valley Stream, the railroad said.

Nassau Inter-County Express buses will honor LIRR tickets on the Far Rockaway Branch, spokesman Aaron Donovan said by telephone.

The railroad on Twitter also said it canceled the 10:36 a.m. train from Far Rockaway due at Atlantic Terminal at 11:33 a.m. was canceled.

Nassau police referred inquiries to the railroad.