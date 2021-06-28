Service is suspended in both directions on the Long Island Rail Road's Port Jefferson branch after a pedestrian was struck and killed on the West Hills-Huntington Station border, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The pedestrian, an adult male, was struck at about 1:30 p.m. at the Oakwood Road railroad crossing in Huntington, said Aaron Donovan, a spokesman for the MTA, which runs the railroad.

The man died at the scene, according to MTA spokeswoman Meredith Daniels. It's unclear what precipitated him being struck, and the MTA police are investigating, Donovan said.