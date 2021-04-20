TODAY'S PAPER
LIRR service suspended between Huntington and Port Jefferson after person struck near Greenlawn

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
The Long Island Rail Road has suspended service between the Huntington and Port Jefferson stations due to a man being fatally struck by a train near Greenlawn, an LIRR spokeswoman said.

Police from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority responded to the scene near the Greenlawn station at 6:21 p.m., Kayla Shults, an LIRR spokeswoman, said. The man died at the scene and his identification was not released pending family notification, the railroad said.

The 5:52 p.m. train from Long Island City due in Port Jefferson at 8 p.m. was canceled at the Jamaica station, the LIRR reported. The train made "a reverse move due to a person on the tracks being struck by a train," the railroad tweeted.

