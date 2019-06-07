TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Morning
SEARCH
69° Good Morning
Long Island

Long Island Rail Road: Ronkonkoma Branch service restored after earlier partial suspension

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

The Long Island Rail Road restored service on the Ronkonkoma Branch following earlier suspension of service east of Deer Park, railroad officials said.

The LIRR said an unauthorized vehicle on the tracks had been removed, but there were delays averaging 10 to 15 minutes through the area as crews work to restore regular service.

On Friday morning crews worked "to remove an unauthorized vehicle on the tracks that struck LIRR signal equipment," the LIRR said in a notice to customers.


 

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The suspect was caught as the result of Source: Man arrested in Times Square terror plot
The new Woodland Playground at The Sands Point New castle-themed playground opens on LI
An AR Workshop project. New DIY venue for kids, adults to open on LI
The weather forecast for Friday. Forecast: Warm day with chance of spotty shower
George Husbands, 23, of Great Neck. Cops: LI man exposed himself to two women
Ilsi Martinez Euceda, a senior Huntington High School, Finding her voice made senior a mentor
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search