The Long Island Rail Road restored service on the Ronkonkoma Branch following earlier suspension of service east of Deer Park, railroad officials said.

The LIRR said an unauthorized vehicle on the tracks had been removed, but there were delays averaging 10 to 15 minutes through the area as crews work to restore regular service.

On Friday morning crews worked "to remove an unauthorized vehicle on the tracks that struck LIRR signal equipment," the LIRR said in a notice to customers.



