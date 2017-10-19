Signal trouble on two branches of the Long Island Rail Road caused delays of up to 20 minutes on six to eight trains during the Thursday morning commute, the railroad reported.
The trouble on the Ronkonkoma branch was reported near Bethpage at 6:53 a.m. and was fixed by 7:30 a.m., a railroad spokeswoman said.
On the Port Jefferson branch, the signal trouble was reported near Northport at 6:57 a.m. and was fixed by 7:08 a.m., the spokeswoman said.
Residual delays continued after the repairs were completed, the spokeswoman said.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.