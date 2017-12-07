The Long Island Rail Road said Wednesday that riders should expect canceled and crowded trains this week because of a shortage of railroad cars.

The railroad said the wheels of trains develop flat spots after they slip on moist autumn leaves and then make contact with the metal rail. The cars must be taken out of service for repairs, the LIRR said.

It is a seasonal problem the railroad said it calls “slippery rail.”

The slippery conditions caused several service disruptions during the Tuesday evening rush, as trains ran late because of reduced speeds or were canceled “due to a shortage of equipment caused by slip-slide conditions,” the LIRR said.