TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 46° Good Afternoon
Few Clouds 46° Good Afternoon
Long Island

LIRR: ‘Slippery rail’ prompts canceled, crowded train advisory

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Long Island Rail Road said Wednesday that riders should expect canceled and crowded trains this week because of a shortage of railroad cars.

The railroad said the wheels of trains develop flat spots after they slip on moist autumn leaves and then make contact with the metal rail. The cars must be taken out of service for repairs, the LIRR said.

It is a seasonal problem the railroad said it calls “slippery rail.”

The slippery conditions caused several service disruptions during the Tuesday evening rush, as trains ran late because of reduced speeds or were canceled “due to a shortage of equipment caused by slip-slide conditions,” the LIRR said.

Headshot
By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Hempstead Town Receiver of Taxes Don Clavin speaks Property assessment forums to be held
The survey also revealed an increase in 2012-16 Census: Rising % speak non-English language in LI homes
The Long Beach City Council voted unanimously Tuesday City council raises age to buy tobacco products
Firefighters battle a blaze at the Olympic Motor Lodge Fire breaks out at motor lodge, officials say
Peter Lee Dunbar, 24, of Queens, was taken Cops: Thief who stole packages in 5 communities charged
Gabby Shepard, 3, of Wheatley Heights and Carol Mocha Moms to host Santa breakfast on LI
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE