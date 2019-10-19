TODAY'S PAPER
LIRR service suspended on Montauk Branch due to fire

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Long Island Rail Road service on the Montauk Branch has been temporarily suspended between the Mastic-Shirley and Southampton stations, the railroad tweeted.

The suspension is due to "fire department activity" east of the Mastic-Shirley station, the railroad said.

Suffolk County fire rescue officials said firefighters were responding to a wooden bridge on River Avenue in Eastport that was reported to be on fire.

No further information was available.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach.

