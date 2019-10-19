LIRR service suspended on Montauk Branch due to fire
Long Island Rail Road service on the Montauk Branch has been temporarily suspended between the Mastic-Shirley and Southampton stations, the railroad tweeted.
The suspension is due to "fire department activity" east of the Mastic-Shirley station, the railroad said.
Suffolk County fire rescue officials said firefighters were responding to a wooden bridge on River Avenue in Eastport that was reported to be on fire.
No further information was available.
