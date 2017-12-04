Limited LIRR service on a portion of the Babylon Branch was restored late Monday morning after an unauthorized person on the tracks was struck by a train, temporarily suspending service in both directions.

However, the Long Island Rail Road said riders should anticipate temporary delays as trains operate through that stretch at reduced speeds.

The suspension was in effect between Freeport and Babylon and the incident, at Massapequa Park, is under investigation.

Further details were not immediately available.