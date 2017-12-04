TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 50° Good Afternoon
Scattered Clouds 50° Good Afternoon
Long Island

LIRR: Limited service on Babylon branch restored after person hit

Officials investigate at the Massapequa Park station where

Officials investigate at the Massapequa Park station where a person was struck by a train Monday morning, Dec. 4, 2017. Photo Credit: Joseph Cassano

By Lisa Irizarry  lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Limited LIRR service on a portion of the Babylon Branch was restored late Monday morning after an unauthorized person on the tracks was struck by a train, temporarily suspending service in both directions.

However, the Long Island Rail Road said riders should anticipate temporary delays as trains operate through that stretch at reduced speeds.

The suspension was in effect between Freeport and Babylon and the incident, at Massapequa Park, is under investigation.

Further details were not immediately available.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Riverhead Town Hall on May 23, 2013. Town board debates starting meetings with prayer
The alligator the Suffolk County SPCA seized Friday, SPCA: 4-foot gator seized from Suffolk home
A Nesconset man faces a DWI charge after Cops: Man faces DWI charge in head-on crash
Police investigate the early morning stabbings Monday, Dec. ‘Multiple’ people stabbed outside bar, cops say
President Donald Trump speaks about tax reform at 1600: Trump takes aim at FBI after Flynn plea
It will be mostly sunny Monday on Long Forecast: Mostly sunny, high near 50 degrees
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE