LIRR service restored after person struck on tracks in Mineola
Train service was restored on three branches of the Long Island Rail Road Tuesday evening after being suspended because someone was struck by a train at the Mineola station, officials said.
A westbound train that was scheduled to depart Oyster Bay at about 6 p.m. struck a male pedestrian who was later taken to NYU Winthrop Hospital, said a LIRR spokeswoman.
LIRR train service on the Oyster Bay, Ronkonkoma and Port Jefferson branches was halted shortly after 6 p.m., as emergency personnel rushed to the scene after reports that someone had been struck on the tracks, officials said online.
But the train service posted a note shortly after 7 p.m. saying the lines were operational again, with minor delays.
“Following an earlier incident involving a person being struck by a train in Mineola, first responders have removed the individual and train service through Mineola has resumed,” read the posting. “Customers can anticipate delays averaging 10-15 min through the area as we operate at restricted speed.”
It was unclear how serious the victim’s injuries were.
