Train service was restored on three branches of the Long Island Rail Road Tuesday evening after being suspended because someone was struck by a train at the Mineola station, officials said.

A westbound train that was scheduled to depart Oyster Bay at about 6 p.m. struck a male pedestrian who was later taken to NYU Winthrop Hospital, said a LIRR spokeswoman.

LIRR train service on the Oyster Bay, Ronkonkoma and Port Jefferson branches was halted shortly after 6 p.m., as emergency personnel rushed to the scene after reports that someone had been struck on the tracks, officials said online.

But the train service posted a note shortly after 7 p.m. saying the lines were operational again, with minor delays.

“Following an earlier incident involving a person being struck by a train in Mineola, first responders have removed the individual and train service through Mineola has resumed,” read the posting. “Customers can anticipate delays averaging 10-15 min through the area as we operate at restricted speed.”

It was unclear how serious the victim’s injuries were.



