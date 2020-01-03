Train service will be suspended on Saturday between New Hyde Park and Hicksville, the first of five Saturdays in January and February, to accommodate construction work to expand the system, according to the Long Island Rail Road.

During the suspension, which will also be in effect on Jan. 11, Jan. 18, Feb. 1 and Feb. 8, there will be shuttles, longer headways, trains running in special blocs and other interim measures.

The suspended service — chiefly affecting the Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma, Oyster Bay and Hempstead branches — is to allow for the installation of a new switch at Nassau Interlocking, just west of Mineola, for the system's expansion project.

The full list of detours and service changes is at http://web.mta.info/supplemental/lirr/nassau-switch-installation-january-february-2020.htm.