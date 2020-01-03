TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Morning
SEARCH
44° Good Morning
Long Island

LIRR service suspended between New Hyde Park and Hicksville Saturday

Commuters at the Hicksville LIRR station make their

Commuters at the Hicksville LIRR station make their way across the train platform on Sept. 5, 2018. Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print

Train service will be suspended on Saturday between New Hyde Park and Hicksville, the first of five Saturdays in January and February, to accommodate construction work to expand the system, according to the Long Island Rail Road.

During the suspension, which will also be in effect on Jan. 11, Jan. 18, Feb. 1 and Feb. 8, there will be shuttles, longer headways, trains running in special blocs and other interim measures. 

The suspended service — chiefly affecting the Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma, Oyster Bay and Hempstead branches — is to allow for the installation of a new switch at Nassau Interlocking, just west of Mineola, for the system's expansion project.

The full list of detours and service changes is at http://web.mta.info/supplemental/lirr/nassau-switch-installation-january-february-2020.htm.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Andrew King works at Spectrum Designs' screen-printing operation LI nonprofit wins grant to expand in Westchester
Heart transplant survivor Ken Abbott of Centerport, 54, LIer who got second chance with a new heart on mission to help others
The scene of a crash in Plainview on Cops: Teen shot in neck involved in four-vehicle crash on way to hospital
A Nassau police officer was hurt Thursday during Cops: Man arrested in carjacking at Bellmore gym
The Patchogue Bob's Stores, seen on New Year's Bob's Stores location in Patchogue closing after long goodbye 
The morning team of Roger, right, and JP WBAB's Roger and JP marking 20 years together on air
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search