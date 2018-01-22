An unusual combination of circumstances — including severe weather, repair equipment that was out of service, and neglected infrastructure — contributed to a particularly “terrible” past two months for commuters on the LIRR, the railroad’s president said Monday.

At a Monday meeting of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s Long Island Rail Road committee, LIRR President Patrick Nowakowski detailed a perfect storm of challenges that contributed to what many commuters have called one of the most prolonged stretches of poor service in recent history.

Nowakowski said one of the bigger problems originated Dec. 5, when a misty rain, combined with fallen leaves on tracks, made for slippery conditions that snarled service and forced the railroad to take 210 cars offline to repair damaged wheels, then another 157 in the next week — a total of 367.

Making the problem worse, one of the LIRR’s three wheel “truing” machines — used to fix flat spots on wheels — has been out of service for years because of an Amtrak construction project at its location at the railroad’s Manhattan West Side Yards.

The lack of cars has resulted in “extreme crowding,” Nowakowski said.

Things got worse when temperatures plummeted late in December, resulting in broken rails and switches and pneumatic systems on trains failing.

An early January snowstorm compounded the problem, as the fine snow infiltrated traction motors on the LIRR’s oldest electric cars like “grains of sand” — causing them to fail and putting an additional seven to 10 trains out of service.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

And with snow drifts as high as 6 feet piling up on the East End, one of the LIRR’s most powerful snow fighting tools, the spreader/plow dubbed “Darth Vader” by LIRR officials, was also on the shelf after a car “went flying through the air . . . over the blades . . . And hit the cab” just before the beginning of the winter season.

Nowakowski said Amtrak too has contributed to service problems by neglecting aging infrastructure at Penn Station and inside the East River tunnels.

Downed power lines, repeated electrical failures and other problems have made for “one disaster after another at Penn Station,” Nowakowski said. He described one train going over a dip in Amtrak’s rails that was so deep that it was effectively “a pothole in the rail system.”

Although Amtrak is currently taking on some repairs at Penn, Nowakowski said many more problems at the station are not being addressed and “our passengers are paying the price.”

‎Addressing complaints about poor communication with customers during the recent service problems, Nowakowski made the case for needing a single control center for the LIRR — different departments of which are scattered among various facilities across the railroad’s system, including 11 different dispatching towers. That would allow LIRR personnel more quickly to access and share real-time information with customers.

‎Meanwhile, the LIRR also on Monday released on-time performance figures for 2017 that indicate some of the challenges the agency faced. According to the figures, the railroad had 248,215 delays in 2017 — 1,142 more than in 2016.

Cancellations rose from 1,269 in 2016 to 1,376 last year.

Check back for updates on this developing story.