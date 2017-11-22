TODAY'S PAPER
LIRR: More train service over Thanksgiving holiday weekend

The MTA says there will be a dozen extra trains departing Penn Station on Wednesday.

More train service will be available to LIRR

More train service will be available to LIRR customers traveling over the Thanksgiving weekend.

By Rachel Uda  rachel.uda@newsday.com @Rachel_Uda
More train service and added off-peak ticket pricing will be available to Long Island Rail Road customers traveling over the Thanksgiving weekend, the MTA announced.

A dozen extra trains will be departing from Penn Station Wednesday to accommodate riders ahead of the holiday, according to an MTA news release.

Six westbound trains will be added Thursday morning for people attending the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade along with 11 additional eastbound trains departing Thursday afternoon.

Over the weekend, there will be four more westbound trains in the morning and six afternoon eastbound trains. The added weekend service will also be available through December, the MTA said in the release.

Off-peak ticket fares will be offered from Thanksgiving Day until Sunday and children ages 5 to 11 can ride one-way for $1 each, according to the release.

Rachel Uda writes trending stories on issues across Long Island and also covers breaking news.

