Long Island

Train canceled after oversized vehicle hits LIRR bridge

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
An oversized vehicle struck a Long Island Rail Road bridge near Port Jefferson on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Details of the crash were scarce but the LIRR tweeted that the 4:06 p.m. train from Huntington, scheduled to arrive in Stony Brook at 4:43 p.m. was canceled because of the incident.

LIRR service was suspended between Stony Brook and Port Jefferson, with 15- to 20-minute delays on the branch, the agency said.

Suffolk County police said there were no injuries.

Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

