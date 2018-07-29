TODAY'S PAPER
LIRR: Residual delays on Ronkonkoma line after electrical outage 

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com
An electrical outage caused delays in both directions on the Ronkonkoma line of the Long Island Rail Road, the railroad reported Sunday morning.

The 8:12 a.m. train from Penn Station due in Ronkonkoma at 9:35 a.m. was operating 46 minutes late due to an earlier PSEG outage. A train departing Ronkonkoma at 9:40 a.m. and due in Penn Station at 10:59 a.m. was operating 42 minutes late due to the outage and the 9:40 p.m. eastbound train out of Ronkonkoma and due in Greenport at 11:05 a.m. was operating 45 minutes late due to a late connecting train.

A LIRR spokesman said normal service has resumed with those residual delays. He deferred questions on the cause of the outage to PSEG Long Island.

PSEG LI staffers were troubleshooting to determine the cause of the outage which occurred east of Central Islip, according to a PSEG LI spokeswoman. A malfunctioning underground cable could be to blame, she said.

No further details were available.

