Long Island

LIRR: Scattered delays into Atlantic Terminal on Wednesday

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
The Long Island Rail Road reported scattered delays of 15 to 20 minutes on trains into Atlantic Terminal on Wednesday morning.

The railroad said on its website about 7:40 a.m. that the delays were due to “a possible track condition.” A spokesman said the condition was just east of the terminal.

On Tuesday, the LIRR blamed a damaged third rail for a 90-minute suspension of service on the Hempstead Branch during the morning commute.

And during the Tuesday evening commute, the LIRR said “switch trouble” in a yard caused delays of 30 to 40 minutes on the Long Beach Branch.

Atlantic Terminal has taken on added importance since then beginning of January when another Amtrak repair project at Penn Station led the LIRR to divert eight rush-hours trains daily from Penn to Atlantic Terminal.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

