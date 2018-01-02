Port Washington Branch service was suspended in both directions between Great Neck and Port Washington because of a broken rail at Plandome, the Long Island Rail Road said in a service alert just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Eastbound trains will terminate, and westbound trains will originate, at Great Neck, the LIRR said. Buses provided service between Great Neck and Port Washington, the railroad said.

The railroad attributed the delays to a broken rail near Plandome.

Earlier Tuesday, riders on the Babylon Branch experienced delays averaging five to 10 minutes during the morning commute, the first workday of the new year, the railroad said.

The delays were due to repair work on the signal system, which was damaged when a PSEG Long Island transmission line fell onto the tracks near the Freeport station about 4:30 a.m. Monday, the first day of the year, the railroad said.

At least 30 trains were delayed or canceled by 9 p.m. as trains operated on one track, the railroad said, and several westbound trains were canceled Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 10 a.m., the railroad said Babylon Branch service was on or close to schedule.

Several trains on the Montauk Branch were delayed earlier Tuesday because of switch problems in the area of Babylon Station, the railroad said.

More travel problems are possible next Monday when the LIRR makes several schedule changes while Amtrak does work on the tracks at Penn Station.

With Newsday Staff