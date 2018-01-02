TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 14° Good Morning
Few Clouds 14° Good Morning
Long Island

LIRR: Babylon Branch trains delayed by PSEG repairs

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Delays were averaging five to 10 minutes early Tuesday on the Babylon Branch of the LIRR, the railroad said.

The delays are due to repair work on the signal system, which was damaged when a PSEG Long Island transmission line fell onto the tracks near the Freeport Station about 4:30 a.m. Monday, the railroad said.

At least 30 trains were delayed or canceled by 9 p.m. as trains operated on one track, the railroad said.

Several trains on the Montauk Branch were delayed early Tuesday because of switch problems in the area of Babylon Station, the railroad said.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

People gather at the church tower in Lindenhurst Colorful church tower shines brightly again
Sunny skies but high temps in the mid-20s Forecast: Another day of below-freezing temps
In this Sept. 22, 2011, file photo, choreographer NYC Ballet leader retiring amid sexual misconduct probe
Nassau Executive Laura Curran speaks after being sworn Nassau Dems say chance to lead 'feels very good'
Within neuroscience, Ben Barres was known as Transgender brain researcher dies at 63
Laura Curran is sworn in as Nassau County Curran: 'Restoring trust' a top priority as executive
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE