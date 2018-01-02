Delays were averaging five to 10 minutes early Tuesday on the Babylon Branch of the LIRR, the railroad said.

The delays are due to repair work on the signal system, which was damaged when a PSEG Long Island transmission line fell onto the tracks near the Freeport Station about 4:30 a.m. Monday, the railroad said.

At least 30 trains were delayed or canceled by 9 p.m. as trains operated on one track, the railroad said.

Several trains on the Montauk Branch were delayed early Tuesday because of switch problems in the area of Babylon Station, the railroad said.

