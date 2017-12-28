TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 15° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 15° Good Morning
Long Island

LIRR: Broken rail delaying Thursday morning trains

Delays and cancellations were possible as only one of two Main Line tracks near Queens Village operated, officials said.

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A broken rail has caused delays and cancellations on Long Island Rail Road trains Thursday morning, according to MTA advisories.

Customers were warned to expect possible delays and cancellations as the LIRR operates only one of two Main Line tracks near Queens Village.

On the Babylon Branch the 5:59 a.m. train from Massapequa Park due Penn Station at 6:55 a.m. was canceled this morning, and the railroad said customers will be accommodated by the 5:56 a.m. train from Babylon due Penn at 6:59 a.m., making all combined stops of the canceled train.

Port Jefferson Branch customers can also expect delays and cancellation, and some Hempstead Branch service may be affected while repair work is performed.

If possible, customers on that branch, as well as on the Ronkonkoma Branch, were advised to use South Shore branches, such as the Montauk or Babylon branches.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Natalie Nelson, 29, of Freeport Cops: Woman with ‘cognitive impairment’ missing
President Donald Trump speaks to first responders at 1600: Gallup poll is an ‘Obamanation’ for Trump
LeNeve Zuhoski, 8, of Southold is bundled up Forecast: Weekend snow likely, but only up to 2 inches
A mixed use project is proposed for this Mayor: New downtown development may slow
Guests attending the Long Island Aquarium New Year's 3 New Year’s Eve events for families on LI
A Powerball lottery ticket is printed in Dallas, Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE