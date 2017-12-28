A broken rail has caused delays and cancellations on Long Island Rail Road trains Thursday morning, according to MTA advisories.

Customers were warned to expect possible delays and cancellations as the LIRR operates only one of two Main Line tracks near Queens Village.

On the Babylon Branch the 5:59 a.m. train from Massapequa Park due Penn Station at 6:55 a.m. was canceled this morning, and the railroad said customers will be accommodated by the 5:56 a.m. train from Babylon due Penn at 6:59 a.m., making all combined stops of the canceled train.

Port Jefferson Branch customers can also expect delays and cancellation, and some Hempstead Branch service may be affected while repair work is performed.

If possible, customers on that branch, as well as on the Ronkonkoma Branch, were advised to use South Shore branches, such as the Montauk or Babylon branches.

